Comparing Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Glanbia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glanbia and Jiangsu Expressway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.34 billion 0.90 $201.82 million $4.93 13.32 Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 3.91 $607.70 million N/A N/A

Jiangsu Expressway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glanbia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glanbia and Jiangsu Expressway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Jiangsu Expressway 36.07% 9.85% 5.79%

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Glanbia pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Jiangsu Expressway beats Glanbia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, SlimFast, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and internationally. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 840 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and development and operation of ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising, accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

