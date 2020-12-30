Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.25

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.55, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

