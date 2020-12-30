Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,878. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $653.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

