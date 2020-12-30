Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 93,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 45,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

