Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 133.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after buying an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2,218.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,548,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after buying an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 66.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after buying an additional 855,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,737. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -754.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.