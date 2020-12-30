CoinDeal Token (CDL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $308,115.29

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $308,115.29 and approximately $256.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00580149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00311774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00052747 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

