Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Cognex stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 400,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

