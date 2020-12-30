Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cognex worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 6,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 101,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cognex by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.