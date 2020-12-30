CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.47. 3,654,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,999,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

