CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

