CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Down 6.5%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73. 1,214,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 376,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

