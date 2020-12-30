CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $293.34

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.34 and traded as high as $365.00. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) shares last traded at $365.00, with a volume of 10,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) Company Profile (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

