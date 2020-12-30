Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.70

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 319813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

