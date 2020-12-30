CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

About CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

