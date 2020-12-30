Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

