Chrono.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,146.76 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $231,146.76 and $54,887.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00006541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00291892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars.

