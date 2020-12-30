China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.56

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

