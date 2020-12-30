China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,433. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth about $17,199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 55.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.