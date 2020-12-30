Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Cap of $147.46 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 58.6% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $147.46 million and $143.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00138867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00598281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00173584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054773 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.