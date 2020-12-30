Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.91. 1,177,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,500,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEMI. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

