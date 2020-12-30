Chase (NYSE:CCF) Trading Down 3.2%

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.42 and last traded at $101.14. 20,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 21,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.48.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $955.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Chase alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.