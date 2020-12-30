Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 1,260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36.

Broadcom stock opened at $429.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.99. The firm has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $437.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

