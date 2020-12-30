Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 852 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of China Biologic Products worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,665,000 after acquiring an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 122.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

CBPO opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

