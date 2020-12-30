Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,295 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $349.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

