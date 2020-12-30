Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

