Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.