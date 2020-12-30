Charles R. Oglesby Sells 25,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00.

MarineMax stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 523,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,634. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

