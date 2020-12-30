Charles R. Oglesby Sells 25,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00.
MarineMax stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 523,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,634. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
