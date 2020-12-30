CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.58.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
GIB opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CGI by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,652,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.