CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

GIB opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CGI by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,652,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

