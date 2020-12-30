Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 5,480,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,082,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 646,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 238,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
