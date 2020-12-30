Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 5,480,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,082,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 646,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 238,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

