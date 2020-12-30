Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $989.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Celestica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celestica by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

