Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $127.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.