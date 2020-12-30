CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

CBTX has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.