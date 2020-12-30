Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 20,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $215,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80.

Shares of GNK opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

