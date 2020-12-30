Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 5.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.79. 1,729,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,263,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
