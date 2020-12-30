Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 5.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.79. 1,729,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,263,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.