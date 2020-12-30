Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $82,754.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00294838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.45 or 0.01978115 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.