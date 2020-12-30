Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.29. Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 24,930 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$61.16 million and a P/E ratio of -96.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.