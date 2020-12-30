Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0302 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $509,558.02 and approximately $104,863.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

