Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 526,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

