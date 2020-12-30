Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,710.00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,710 ($61.54) and last traded at GBX 4,710 ($61.54), with a volume of 36022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,640 ($60.62).

The firm has a market cap of £606.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,617.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,516.73.

In related news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

