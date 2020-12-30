Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.92

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.92 and last traded at C$23.57, with a volume of 72984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.77.

CFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.57.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 2.2100295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

