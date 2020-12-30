Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 5%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 256,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 601,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
