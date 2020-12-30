Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 5%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 256,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 601,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

