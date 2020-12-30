Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.87. Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 23,959 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.37 million and a PE ratio of -17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

