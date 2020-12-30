Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$443.00 to C$445.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) traded as high as C$445.85 and last traded at C$445.05, with a volume of 66704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$440.63.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$429.69.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$431.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$59.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

