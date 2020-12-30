Canada Goose Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,793 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average daily volume of 636 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. FMR LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $13,158,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

