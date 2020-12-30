Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Trading 12.3% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.19. 10,300,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 2,716,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

