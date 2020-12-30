Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 3,880,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,721,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Canaan by 26.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 93.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the period.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

