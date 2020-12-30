Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,667.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $82,667.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $731.42 or 0.02614896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

