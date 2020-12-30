California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 236.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 225.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $301,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,264 shares of company stock worth $1,643,198. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $810.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.51. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

