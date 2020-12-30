California State Teachers Retirement System Has $946,000 Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Codexis were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.