California State Teachers Retirement System Has $896,000 Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,328,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

